'Be A Better Role Model': F1 Feud Deepens As George Russell Delivers A Stinging Rebuke To Verstappen

The Qatar GP saw a dispute arise between two of the top F1 drivers, Max Verstappen and George Russell, engaged in a heated dispute. The issues arose after an incident between them in qualifying cost him the pole position on the grid for the Qatar Grand Prix. Max did not mince his words for George, saying that he had lost respect for the Mercedes AMG driver. Russell has hit back at Verstappen as the feud between the two sides continues to turn sour.

George Russell Takes a Stand Against Max Verstappen as F1 Rivalry Heats Up

After Max Verstappen lashed out at George Russell, the Mercedes AMG F1 driver has hit back at the Dutch driver's comments. Russell said that Verstappen has made things personal and now he has lost all the respect for the Red Bull driver. Russell claimed that on Saturday, Verstappen had threatened to intentionally crash with him.

“I’ve known Max for 12 years, I’ve respected him all of this time but now I’ve lost respect for him because we’re all fighting on track and it’s never personal. Now he’s made it personal and someone needs to stand up to a bully like this. And so far people have let him get away with murder. For me that is unacceptable and he’s gone beyond the line here and I’m not going to accept it. So somebody’s got to stand up to a guy like this before it gets out of control,” Russell said in comments broadcast by Sky Sports.

From left, second classified Mercedes driver George Russell, first classified Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and third classified McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrate at the end of the qualifying race at the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix, at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar | Image: AP Photo

Russell Deepens Accusations Over Verstappen Before Final F1 2024 Race

George Russell also took issue with Max Verstappen's behaviour towards other drivers on the track, citing instances like his past battles with Lewis Hamilton and his tactics against Lando Norris at the Mexican Grand Prix this year, which resulted in the Dutch driver receiving two penalties.