Formula 1 Team BWT Alpine Sign 21-year-old Argentine Driver Franco Colapinto As Reserve Driver
Franco Colapinto, who raced for Williams in 2024, has joined Alpine as a reserve driver for this season. The Argentinean inked a multi-year contract with Alpine, which had previously elevated Jack Doohan to join Pierre Gasly's squad for the forthcoming campaign.
Williams driver Franco Colapinto of Argentina attends a news conference ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi | Image: AP Photo
Colapinto finished 2024 with five points after replacing Logan Sargeant in August.
“Now, it is time for a new chapter, and to take on this challenge with BWT Alpine Formula One Team is truly an honor,” Colapinto said in the team's statement Thursday.
