Published 09:52 IST, December 10th 2024

Formula One Grid Rife With Speculation As Class Of Youngsters To Race In F1 From 2025 Onwards

There are several speculations going around F1 as several youngsters will be driving in Formula One from the new season onwards.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Formula One | Image: AP

The Formula One grid from 2025 onwards will be featuring a lot of young and fresh faces with several known faces going out of the sport this year. There is speculation around the grid that the class of youngsters of Formula One could upset things and upstage a lot of the big names that are currently racing on the grid. The new Formula One drivers coming in means that a lot of experienced faces will be going out of the sport. 

What Does 2025 Hold As Young Generation Comes Into F1

Could 2025 be the year the next generation of drivers upsets F1’s biggest names?

The biggest rookie class in years arrives in F1 with plenty of hype as 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli steps up from Formula 2 to replace Hamilton at Mercedes.

Read More: Kush Maini Makes History, Wins F2 Constructors Championship With Invicta

Oliver Bearman joins Haas after impressive stand-in drives this year, while F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto moves to Sauber. Alpine gave its new driver Jack Doohan, son of a motorcycle racing great, an early taste of F1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he was 15th. Post-season tests Tuesday in Abu Dhabi offer a chance to get valuable experience.

The new arrivals mean experienced drivers will be off the F1 grid.

Several Drivers Searching For Seats After Being Replaced 

Ten-time GP winner Valtteri Bottas is likely heading back to Mercedes as a reserve next year after leaving Sauber. Kevin Magnussen, Zhou Guanyu and Franco Colapinto are also without race seats for 2025. 

Read More: Max Verstappen To Travel To Rwanda To Serve Formula One Swearing Penalty

Then there’s Sergio Perez. Second to Verstappen in the 2023 standings, the Mexican driver was nowhere near his Red Bull teammate’s pace this season and has faced repeated speculation he will be dropped for 2025 despite a contract extension agreed in June. 

(With AP Inputs)

Updated 09:52 IST, December 10th 2024

