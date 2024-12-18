'I’m Incredibly Grateful': Sergio Perez And Red Bull Racing Agree To Part Ways After 2024 Season

Red Bull Racing and Sergio Perez have announced that they will be parting ways at the end of the 2024 season. This decision marks the end of a highly successful four-year partnership, during which Perez played a crucial role in securing multiple Grand Prix wins, numerous podium finishes, and two Constructors' World Championships.

Sergio Perez and Red Bull racing part ways

Sergio Perez's time with Red Bull Racing has been nothing short of remarkable. He has been an integral part of the team's most successful era in Formula 1, and his contributions will not be forgotten. Reflecting on his time with the team, Perez expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing team.

Sergio Perez also took the opportunity to thank every member of the Red Bull Racing team, from management and engineers to mechanics, catering staff, and fans. He also expressed his gratitude to his teammate, Max Verstappen, with whom he shared many successes over the years.

“After four incredible seasons together, Oracle Red Bull racing and Sergio Pérez have reached an agreement to part ways, during this time Checo played a crucial role in securing multiple grand prix wins, countless podium finishes, and two constructors’ world championships, significantly contributing to the team’s most successful Era in Formula 1,” Red Bull racing said.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Red Bull racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team. Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience, and I’ll always cherish the success we achieved together. We broke records, reached remarkable milestones, and I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way.

A big thank you to every person in the team from management, engineers and mechanics; catering, hospitality, kitchen, marketing and communications, as well as everyone at Milton Keynes. I wish you all the best for the future.”

“It’s also been an honor to race alongside Max as a teammate all these years and to share in our success.”