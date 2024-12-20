Search icon
Published 17:50 IST, December 20th 2024

Valtteri Bottas Returns To Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team As Reserve Driver For 2025 Season

Mercedes announced Thursday that Valtteri Bottas will rejoin the team as a reserve driver for the upcoming season. From 2017 to 21, Bottas was Lewis Hamilton's teammate at Mercedes, where he won 10 races in five seasons.

Valteri Bottas & Lewis Hamiton take part in the drivers parade before the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit | Image: AP Photo

Valtteri Bottas will return to Mercedes as its reserve driver for next year, the Formula 1 team said Thursday.

Bottas won 10 races over five seasons at Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate from 2017-21. He did not score a point this season with Sauber and the team replaced him and Zhou Guanyu with a new lineup of the experienced Nico Hulkenberg and Brazilian newcomer Gabriel Bortoleto , ahead of rebranding as the Audi works team in 2026.

Bottas' return to Mercedes was made possible after Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, moved on from his Mercedes reserve driver role after two years.

“I’m happy to finally answer the question I’ve posed over the past month," the 35-year-old Finn said. “Returning home to the Mercedes family as third driver for 2025 is what’s next and I couldn’t be more pleased. Despite the challenges of the past few years, I know that I’ve still got so much more to contribute to F1.”

Updated 17:50 IST, December 20th 2024

