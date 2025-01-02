From 7-Minute Solo Defense To International Gold: The Story Of Priyanka Bhopi

In a rural village in Maharashtra, where girls were traditionally discouraged from pursuing sports or careers, Priyanka Bhopi began a journey that would not only transform her life but also challenge deep-rooted societal norms. “In our village, girls were told mainly to stay at home and learn and do domestic chores. They shouldn't be sent to play. There were no job opportunities either,” recalls Priyanka.

Her journey began in fifth grade, when she got drawn to Kho Kho by watching her colleagues and senior players. However, the path wasn't easy. Despite showing early promise, societal pressure led to her family stopping her from playing in eighth grade. “People in the village started saying 'stop it now, what will you get from playing?' Even my father threw away all my trophies and said girls shouldn't be sent out to play and stay at home and help your mother.”

With support from her school principal at Shiv Bhakt Krida Mandal, Priyanka continued practicing in secret. Her persistence and perseverance not only manage to convince her parents but also led to remarkable achievements, including 22 gold medals and 3 silver medals across approximately 25 national championships in Kho Kho. In one memorable tournament match, she stayed “not out for 7-8 minutes,” leading her team to victory.

Her dedication reached new heights when she represented India at the South Asian Games: “Everyone dreams of playing for India. I played in the South Asian Games in Nepal, and we brought back gold.”

Currently working with both the Airport Authority and Maharashtra Government – a job she got through her involvement in Kho Kho – Priyanka masterfully balances her professional career with sports. “When you have a job and practice, you have to manage time very carefully. Sometimes there's tiredness and fatigue, but my dreams that need to be completed keep me motivated.”