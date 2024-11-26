Hockey Great Major Dhyan Chand's Son Ashok Kumar Stable After Undergoing Angioplasty

Ashok Kumar, the former India hockey player and son of the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, underwent angioplasty at a city hospital and is stable now, family sources said on Tuesday.

He underwent the procedure on Monday.

Kumar had suffered a heart attack after being hospitalised for discomfort in chest here on Sunday.

"He (Ashok Kumar) underwent a successful angioplasty at the Escorts Hospital. The doctors implanted a few stents after they found a few blockages in his artery," a family source told PTI.

"He is completely out of danger and in a very stable condition. He is right now under observation and will be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days." The former inside-right player, who was known for his ball control, was a member of the Indian team that won the 1975 World Cup under Ajit Pal Singh. He was also a member of the Indian side that won a bronze medal in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

The 74-year-old became a recipient of the Arjuna Award in 1974 and, in 1975, scored the winning goal against Pakistan in the World Cup.

Kumar was awarded the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year.