Hyderabad Toofans Bag Bonus Point With 2-2 (5-4) Shootout Win Against Delhi SG Pipers

After making a dream start with two early goals via Amandeep Lakra (11') and Gonzalo Peillat (13'), Hyderabad Toofans squandered the lead to allow Delhi SG Pipers to bounce back in the game and draw 2-2 in regulation time here in a thrilling clash at the on-going Hockey India League 2025 on the New Year's Eve. It was goals by Dilraj Singh (21') and Gareth Furlong (50') that helped SG Pipers equalise. However, Toofans held their nerves to clinch the bonus point with a 5-4 win in the shootout.

Riding on their opening match victory against Team Gonasika, Delhi SG Pipers made positive forays into the striking circle. Leading the charge was Jake Whetton who showcased his quick dribbling skills to enter the top of the striking circle to take an ambitious shot on goal but was blocked away by Vikas Dahiya of Hyderabad Toofans. In the 10th minute of the game, Toofans managed the first PC of the match, thanks to Timothy Daniel's quick-thinking.

A local lad from Simdega in Odisha, Amandeep brought early celebrations on New Year's Eve in Rourkela with a brilliant dragflick. Only minutes later, Toofans returned to score yet another goal. This time it was world's top dragflicker Gonzalo Peillat sounding off the board with a fierce flick leaving no room for SG Pipers young goalie Pawan to defend.

After getting off on the backfoot, SG Pipers were desperate to make amends in their attack. They were finally able to narrow the lead to 1-2 when Whetton set up a goal for SG Pipers in the 21st minute. He assisted Dilraj Singh, who has been in great nick with back-to-back podium finish for the Junior India team, broke no sweat in putting the ball past Toofans goalie Dahiya.

Though Toofans had chances to extend the lead through a couple of PCs and striker Talwinder taking a brave shot on goal minutes before the second hooter, they couldn't convert.

With the score reading 2-1 at half-time, both teams picked up some pace in the third quarter as they pushed for a goal. Sumit showcased fine 3D skills to win Delhi SG Pipers their first PC of the match in the 37th minute but they couldn't make much of the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Rajinder helped Toofans win a PC in the 42nd minute but Maico Casella's shot was well-saved by Benjamin Rennie. Despite both teams' efforts, the third quarter remained goalless.

Only ahead by a goal, Hyderabad Toofans had to ensure solid defence to keep the SG Pipers forward line at bay. But it didn't help with Toofans conceding a PC in the 50th minute. This was Delhi SG Pipers' second PC and this time, they were bang on target. It was Gareth Furlong who opened his account in the Hero Hockey India League with perfect execution of the drag flick to equalise 2-2.

Thanks to Wallace's efforts, Toofans managed to earn the fifth PC of the match but they messed up the execution. In the dying moments of the match, Toofans won another PC but to their luck, the effort rebounded off the pole taking the match into a shootout.