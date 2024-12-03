Search icon
Published 12:26 IST, December 3rd 2024

India women's team heads to Oman for Junior Asia Cup title defence, eyes WC qualification

The Indian junior women's hockey team departed for Muscat on Tuesday to defend its Asia Cup title which would also help the side qualify for next year's FIH Junior World Cup.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian women's hockey team | Image: Hockey India

The Indian junior women's hockey team departed for Muscat on Tuesday to defend its Asia Cup title which would also help the side qualify for next year's FIH Junior World Cup.

The Junior Asia Cup is scheduled to be held from December 7 to 15 and India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on Sunday. The top three teams in the showpiece will make the cut for the World Cup scheduled in Santiago, Chile.

India will be up against China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangladesh in Pool A while Pool B will feature South Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka.

India's campaign will be spearheaded by captain Jyoti Singh along with vice captain Sakshi Rana and the squad also features players who have had the experience of playing with the senior side.

These players are Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika and Beauty Dungdung. The team is being coached by former India captain Tushar Khandker.

"We are very confident and upbeat about our campaign. We have a good, experienced team. We have worked hard over the past few months and the team is quite eager to do our best in Muscat, Oman," Jyoti said ahead of the team's departure.

"It's heartening to see the men's team enter the knockout stage and they are cruising towards the title. We have been following their matches and we will be there to cheer for them in the remaining matches," added Sakshi, referring to the men's continental event currently being held in Muscat. 

Updated 12:26 IST, December 3rd 2024

