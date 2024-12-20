Shamsher Recalls India's Resilience In Paris Olympics Quarterfinal After Amit Rohidas Red Card

Indian hockey star forward Shamsher Singh on Friday recalled how the team displayed unity and determination after defender Amit Rohidas was red-carded in the crucial quarterfinal against Great Britain at the Paris Olympics to return with a successive bronze medal.

The bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team at the Paris Olympics had suffered a blow when defender Amit Rohidas received a red card with three-quarters of the vital quarterfinal match against Great Britain remaining.

“It was a big blow. It was difficult to play with one man short in a crucial tie. But the team was united in the battle. We wanted to give our best and each player put his best foot forward,” Shamsher recalled India’s rousing 4-2 victory in tie-breaker after the match ended one-all.

He was responding a query from a student at an interaction with the Olympians at the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) here.

Besides Shamsher, fellow Olympians Jarmanpreet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal and international Varun Kumar took part in the interaction.

The players are here as members of the Delhi SG Pipers team preparing for the Hockey India League commencing at Rourkela on December 28.

Raj Kumar Pal, the versatile midfielder, said the players always supported each other. “We have team meetings where we discuss matters and support each other,” he said.

Jarmanpreet, whose career was almost wrecked as a junior India player following a failed dope test resulting in a two year ban, was asked how he coped with the setback.

“The charge against me hurt badly but my family stood behind me. I could cope with the situation because I kept myself motivated. I did not lose heart,” he said adding “I was passionate about getting my India colours back.” Varun Kumar said though apparently there was more support for games like cricket, the hockey has once again ignited peoples’ imagination after the Indian team won back to back bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and Paris games in 2024.

“We need your support. Hockey needs your support,” he said.

Replying to a question, Raj Kumar Pal said “if you focus on something, success will come.“ Jarmanpreet urged the students to watch the HIL matches beginning on December 28 and back the Delhi SG Pipers.