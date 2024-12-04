Indian Rider Aishwarya Pissay Makes History As She Secures Her Third Bajas World Cup Medal

Ace Indian rider Aishwarya Pissay, a product of TVS Racing, has once again made history by securing third place in the 2024 FIM Bajas World Cup. The season concluded with the grueling Dubai International Baja, the eighth and final round of the championship, on Sunday.

Competing in the 450cc and Ladies’ classes, the Bengaluru rider faced technical challenges, including navigation system issues during the final round which kept her out of the final classification. Despite these setbacks, her points from earlier rounds were enough to secure her a second runner-up spot on the Bajas World Cup leaderboard, reinforcing her status as a pioneer in Indian motorsport.

Reflecting on her achievement, Aishwarya said: “This rally was a true test of resilience. Unfortunately, technical issues with the navigation system on both days kept me out of the general classification, but every challenge brings a valuable lesson. Rally life often throws the unexpected at you, and this experience has only fueled my determination to come back stronger. Despite the setbacks, I’m immensely proud to have secured 3rd place in the World Championship for India. This marks my third World Championship podium in the history of the sport, and I’m deeply grateful for the unwavering support of my team, fans, and everyone who continues to believe in me.”

Aishwarya, who became the first-ever Indian to win a World Championship in motorsport with her 2019 Bajas World Cup victory, now holds three World Cup medals, a record-breaking feat in 2W motorsport. Her journey continues to inspire as she remains a trailblazer, achieving consistent success on the world stage.

