Published 19:26 IST, January 19th 2025

Indian Women Lift Inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup, Defeat Nepal By 78-40 To Become Kho-Kho World Champs

The Indian Women's team defeated Nepal 78-40 to win the inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Indian Women Win Kho Kho World Cup | Image: X (Kho-Kho World Cup)

Indian women's team have lifted the inaugural Kho-Kho title after defeating Nepal at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. 

(This is a breaking story, more to follow)

Updated 19:26 IST, January 19th 2025

