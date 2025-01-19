Published 19:26 IST, January 19th 2025
Indian Women Lift Inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup, Defeat Nepal By 78-40 To Become Kho-Kho World Champs
The Indian Women's team defeated Nepal 78-40 to win the inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Indian Women Win Kho Kho World Cup | Image: X (Kho-Kho World Cup)
Indian women's team have lifted the inaugural Kho-Kho title after defeating Nepal at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.
(This is a breaking story, more to follow)
Updated 19:26 IST, January 19th 2025