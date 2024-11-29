Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:39 IST, November 29th 2024

Haryana Steelers Outclass Tamil Thalaivas With All-Round Team Display

In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 encounter, the Haryana Steelers showcased their championship pedigree with a commanding 42-30 victory.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Haryana Steelers outclass Tamil Thalaivas with all-round team display | Image: Special Arrangement

In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 encounter, the Haryana Steelers showcased their championship pedigree with a commanding 42-30 victory over the Tamil Thalaivas at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday. The Steelers' clinical performance demonstrated why they currently top the league table, led by standout players Shivam Patare and Vinay, as they left the Thalaivas struggling to keep pace throughout the match.

Also Read | PKL: Telugu Titans Complete Double Over U Mumba

Haryana Steelers Beat Tamil Thalaivas

The Haryana Steelers led the charge from the get-go as Shivam Patare and Vinay put early pressure on the Tamil Thalaivas. In their defence, Rahul Sethpal and Naveen were on top of things, as they displayed remarkable composure and sharpness to keep the Tamil Thalaivas’ raiders Sachin Tanwar and Moein Shafagi quiet throughout the first half.

As the first half went on, Shivam Patare and Vinay contributed steadily with raids, coupled with Shadloui's imposing presence as the Tamil Thalaivas failed to reach the same level. Struggling to find their rhythm, the Tamil Thalaivas majorly relied on Nitesh Kumar's defensive brilliance. His three tackle points eclipsed Sachin's poor performance, as he registered zero points in seven raids, with the score reading 13-10 at the end of the first half.

Despite closing the gap in the first half, the Tamil Thalaivas were unable to maintain the momentum as the Haryana Steelers slowly and steadily took the advantage. Sachin Tanwar was tackled by Vinay in a Do-Or-Die raid, while Shivam Patare continued his form to complete 200 Raid Points in the PKL. This was followed by a Super Raid that saw Vinay join the 100-point club in PKL season 11, and soon after, Rahul Sethpal’s tackle inflicted the first ALL OUT of the match on the Tamil Thalaivas.

After the ALL OUT, the Tamil Thalaivas failed to bounce back. Rahul Sethpal completed a well-earned High 5, as the Haryana Steelers take a lead that was eventually unassailable. In what was an all-round performance by the table-toppers, Vinay finished with nine points, while Naveen and Shivam Patare bagged five and six points respectively. For the Tamil Thalaivas, Moein Shafagi’s Super 10 went in vain as their team suffered a 12-point loss.

Updated 23:39 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.