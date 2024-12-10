Haryana Steelers record 21-point victory over Telugu Titans in PKL

Shivam Patare finished with 12 points as Haryana Steelers recorded a massive win by 46-25 against Telugu Titans in their Pro Kabaddi League match here on Monday.

Haryana Steelers’ raider Vinay began impressively when he earned three quick raid points to give his team an early lead.

For the Telugu Titans, Ashish Narwal started with an impressive raid that got Jaideep and Sanjay off the mat.

But despite the setback, the Haryana Steelers were on the front foot and inflicted the first all out on Telugu Titans just nine minutes into the first half and went on to extend the lead by 19 points.

Mohammadreza Shadloui was in his elements as he recorded three tackle points and two raid points.

Patare too joined in as he ended the first half with seven points including a multi-point raid that got Narwal and Ajit Pawar off the mat as the scoreline halfway through the contest was 28-9 in favour of Haryana.

Telugu Titans’ skipper Vijay Malik began the second half with a crucial raid which got Shadloui and Jaideep in one fell swoop.

However, Patare ran to his Super 10 getting Krishan Dhull in a do-or-die raid. On the other side, Narwal and Malik kept the pressure on their opponents but failed to receive any support from their teammates.

A super tackle by Malik and Narwal brought some relief to the Titans while the latter was quick to touch Shadloui and return to his side in the final minutes of the clash, which prevented a third all-out.