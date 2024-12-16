India's 400 YO Sport Kabaddi Makes Historic Debut In Dubai With Real Kabaddi League Exhibition Match

Dubai, UAE – December 16, 2024: Dubai witnessed an electrifying showcase of kabaddi last night as the Real Kabaddi League marked its grand debut in the emirate. The Al Nasr Indoor Stadium came alive with pulsating energy as kabaddi fans experienced thrilling action on the mat, heart-pounding raids, and unparalleled entertainment.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries and celebrity guests, further amplifying its grandeur. Among the notable attendees were Emirati sports enthusiast Mr. Tariq Al Habtoor, Indian wrestler Sangram Singh, Miss Nicole Verma, and Mr. Yatin Patel, Deputy Consul General of India in Dubai. Adding star power to the evening, Bollywood legend Suniel Shetty expressed his enthusiasm for the sport's global potential.

"Kabaddi is raw, dynamic, and deeply rooted in our culture. Watching this match was an incredible experience!" said Suniel Shetty.

The Bollywood Celeb and actor further added, "Kabaddi is such an exciting sport—it demands agility, endurance, and speed. I love the idea of taking it global, and I believe this league will undoubtedly reach greater heights."

Mr. Tariq Al Habtoor shared his newfound passion for the sport, stating, "Kabaddi is a fascinating sport—I love how dynamic it looks on the mat. I truly enjoyed watching it and would love to participate in the league as a player someday. It's an exciting and engaging contact sport that's worth trying."

The evening's entertainment quotient was taken to another level by the charismatic host, Rithvik Dhanjani, who had the crowd cheering throughout the event with his energetic anchoring and captivating presence.

The exhibition match featured a riveting clash between the Indian Warriors and the Gulf Gladiators, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. After a series of intense raids and strategic defense, the Gulf Gladiators emerged victorious with an impressive scoreline of 55-42, securing a 13-point lead. The winning team celebrated their hard-earned victory amidst roaring applause and standing ovations.