Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:07 IST, December 20th 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers Qualify For PKL Playoffs After Close Win Against Bengal Warriorz

For Jaipur Pink Panthers, Arjun Deshwal got 9 points while Abhijeet Malik added 7 and Reza Mirbagheri registered a High-5.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriorz | Image: PKL

The Jaipur Pink Panthers fought hard and came from behind to defeat the Bengal Warriorz, and confirm qualification for the Playoffs, in the Badminton Hall, at the Balewadi Sports Complex, in PKL Season 11, on Friday. The Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are the fifth team to progress to the Playoffs, won by a scoreline of 31-28. 

For Jaipur Pink Panthers, Arjun Deshwal got 9 points while Abhijeet Malik added 7 and Reza Mirbagheri registered a High-5. The win for the Jaipur Pink Panthers also means that the Puneri Paltan are out of the race for a playoff berth.

The Bengal Warriorz came out of the blocks quite quicker than their opponents, as they moved into a slender lead within the first few minutes. The Jaipur Pink Panthers, who had qualification for the PKL Playoffs in their mind, though stayed within touching distance, and were being cautious in their approach. For the Bengal Warriorz, it was Arjun Rathi who was leading the way in attack whilst the defenders were holding fort as well.

As the half wore on, the Bengal Warriorz were building on their lead and had moved into a 6-point lead within the first 9 minutes. But in the next couple of minutes, Abhijeet Malik helped bring the deficit down to a 2-point one. 

The Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence weren’t able to contain Pranay Rane and Arjun Rathi. But the Bengal Warriorz’s defence were having a good day, and they inflicted an ALL OUT, and stretched the lead to a 7-point one. Arjun Rathi continued the good work and at the break, the Bengal Warriorz led 19-9.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers began the second half with a couple of Super Tackles but it was the Bengal Warriorz, who were still in the box seat. By the 26th minute, Arjun Deshwal had helped cut the deficit down to 6 points, and the Jaipur Pink Panthers were clawing their way back into the game. 

The Season 9 champions’ defenders, Reza Mirbagheri and Ankush Rathee, had suddenly flicked a switch, whilst Arjun Deshwal was doing what he does best. At the half hour mark, the Bengal Warriorz led by 3 points, and the momentum was starting to go the other way.

With just less than 8 minutes to go, the Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted an ALL OUT on their opponents, and got their noses out in front. Both teams were now throwing the kitchen sink at each other in the final phase of play. Pranay Rane’s two-point raid brought Bengal Warriorz back to level terms with their opponent, and it was 27 points for both sides, with 3 minutes to go. 

The Jaipur Pink Panthers though roared back, and raced into a three-point lead courtesy some fantastic defending. Eventually, the Jaipur Pink Panthers held their nerve in the final minutes, and came away with a close but huge win.

Schedule for PKL Season 11 match on Saturday, December 21:

Match 1 – Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants – 8 pm      

Match 2 – Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 9 pm    
 

Updated 22:07 IST, December 20th 2024

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.