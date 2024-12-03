PKL 11 Noida Leg Round-Up: Haryana Steelers Move To Top Of The Points Table

Haryana Steelers dominated the league standings at the end of the second leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 in Noida, with Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi K.C. hot on their heels. There was plenty of high-octane action in the three weeks with the teams in the mid-table also gunning for playoff spots ahead of the Pune leg of the tournament.

Courtesy of their excellent run, Haryana Steelers are at the top of the table with 61 points after winning 12 of their 15 matches in the league so far. Patna Pirates sit in second spot with 52 points, with Dabang Delhi K.C. – unbeaten in Noida – on the third spot. However, there are only five points separating Dabang Delhi K.C. (48 points) and eighth-placed UP Yoddhas (43 points), making for an interesting final leg of PKL 11.

As the league moves to Pune, here is a look at the highlights from the Noida Leg of the tournament:

TOP RAIDERS

Devank Dalal (Patna Pirates)

A surprise package for a few, Devank Dalal has been the best raider for the Patna Pirates this season. Having scored a massive 107 points in the Noida leg, he undoubtedly stands out in terms of raiders in the league. Devank – who has formed a solid partnership with Ayan Lohchab (121 points) this season – registered six Super 10s in eight matches in the Noida leg and has taken his raid points tally to 194, the highest for any raider in PKL 11. He will hope to carry on his splendid run in the Pune leg for Patna Pirates.

Ashu Malik (Dabang Delhi K.C.)

With 164 raid points to his name, Ashu Malik is once again one of the top players for Dabang Delhi K.C. this season. Second highest in terms of raid points in the league, he has shouldered the responsibility of his team's raiding department, stepping up in support of their skipper Naveen Kumar, who missed the start of the Noida leg with an injury. With twelve Super 10s (the most in the league) in 15 games, he played a vital part in keeping his team in contention for the playoffs.

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Raid machine Arjun Deshwal came into his own during the Noida leg of the PKL, moving to third place in terms of raid points in the league. With 162 raid points in the season so far, he is one of the key players for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, shouldering the burden for his team almost single-handedly. He also has seven Super 10s in 15 matches, having completed 1100 Raid Points in the PKL in his last match in Noida.

TOP DEFENDERS

Nitin Rawal (Bengaluru Bulls)

Nitin Rawal has undoubtedly been the shining light for the Bengaluru Bulls in what has been a disappointing season for the team. He is the best defender in the league, scoring 52 tackle points in total, including four High 5s and eight Super Tackles to his name.

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Haryana Steelers)

The showstopper lived up to his name and stole the show during the Noida leg. With the Haryana Steelers dominating proceedings in the league, Shadloui soared to second place in terms of tackle points, having scored 51 Tackles Points. The all-rounder also became the fastest to 300 tackle points in the history of the PKL. He was a threat for the table-toppers on the other end of the mat, helping his team stay on top of the table.

Nitesh Kumar (Tamil Thalaivas)

The Tamil Thalaivas have been inconsistent with their performances in PKL 11, but their young defender Nitesh Kumar certainly seems to have found his groove. After a quiet start, he's now got 51 Tackle Points this season and certainly seems to have found his mojo. He has been a standout player for his side, manning the defence, and will hope to get more support from his teammates as the league moves to Pune for the final month.

Preview for Matches on December 4:

Fourth on the table, the Telugu Titans will want to return to winning ways after losing their last match in Noida when they take the mat against the UP Yoddhas. Both teams will be happy with their performances in the previous leg, but need a win in order to make it to the top six. All eyes will be on Vijay Malik for Telugu Titans, with the star all-rounder stepping up his form for the team in the absence of Pawan Sehrawat.

In the second game of the day, the Haryana Steelers will look to continue their impressive run and stay on top of the standings when they face Bengal Warriorz. The team captained by Fazel Atrachali were winless in Noida, but lost by very close margins in their last two games. Their defenders will need to improve their form against the young raiding contingent of the Haryana Steelers, while Jaideep Dahiya and co. will be wary of Nitin Kumar, who has been a stand-out player for the Bengal Warriorz in PKL 11.

Schedule for PKL Season 11 match on Wednesday, December 4: