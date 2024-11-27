Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Playoffs And Final To Be Held In Pune, Maharashtra

Mashal Sports, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) organizers, have announced that the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Playoffs and Final will be held at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 26 to December 29, 2024.

• The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Final to be held on Sunday, December 29, 2024

• Eliminators to take place on Thursday, December 26, 2024, while Semi-Finals to take place on Friday, December 27, 2024

• Top six teams to fight it out for the coveted PKL Trophy

The top two sides in the league stage will qualify for the Semi-Finals directly, while the third, fourth, fifth and the sixth-place teams will face off in the Eliminator stage on December 26, 2024. The team that finishes at the third place will take on the side which finishes at the sixth place in Eliminator 1. And the side which finishes at the fourth place will take on the side which finishes at the fifth place in Eliminator 2.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will be up against the table toppers in Semi-Final 1 and the winner of Eliminator 2 will take on the second-placed side in Semi-Final 2 on December 27, 2024. Thereafter, the grand finale will be held on December 29, 2024, to decide the winner of PKL season 11.