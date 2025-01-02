Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna For Manu Bhaker, D. Gukesh, Harmanpreet Singh And Para-Athlete Praveen Kumar

Two-time Olympic medal winner Manu Bhaker, Chess World Champion D. Gukesh, men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold medal winner Praveen Kumar will be felicitated with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, the highest honour for Indian sportspersons. 32 other athletes, which also includes para athletes will be felicitated with the Arjuna Award.

Manu Bhaker's name missing in the Khel Ratna nomination list caused a huge furore. Bhaker's father and her coach expressed their discontent over Bhaker's omission from the list. Bhaker later said that she was at fault and might have made a lapse while filing for the nomination.

Bhaker And Gukesh Felicitated

The quartet of shooter Manu Bhaker, chess world champion D Gukesh, men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and para-athlete Praveen Kumar were on Thursday named recipients of this year's Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award -- the country's highest sporting honour. The 22-year-old Bhaker became independent India's first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics with her bronze-winning show in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team events in August.

ALSO READ | Where Were They When I Needed Help?': Manu Bhaker Shuts Down Critics of Her Increased Brand Value

Big Athlete For Para-Athlete Praveen

In the same Games, Hamranpreet led the Indian hockey team to its second consecutive bronze medal. The 18-year-old Gukesh, on the other hand, became the youngest ever World champion while also helping the Indian team win a historic gold in the Chess Olympiad last year. The fourth recipient will be para high-jumper Praveen, who was crowned the T64 champion in the Paris Paralympics.

ALSO WATCH|

The T64 classification is for athletes who have one or both legs missing below the knee and rely on a prosthetic leg for running. "The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 17th January, 2025 (Friday) at 1100 hours," the sports ministry said in a press release.