Kho Kho World Cup 2024: India Men And Women Storm Into The Quarter Finals, Emerge Strong Favourites To Become World Champions

The Indian men's Kho Kho team secured their quarterfinal berth with a convincing 70-38 victory over Peru at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Continuing their impressive run in the tournament, the Men in Blue demonstrated their championship credentials with a dominant performance that showcased their tactical superiority and athletic prowess.

A strong start set the tone for Team India as they dominated the opening stages of Turn 1, though Peru showed resilience with a brief defensive stand in Turn 2. However, the hosts quickly reasserted their authority through brilliant Wazir Pratik Waikar's leadership, closing out the first round with an impressive 36 points. The momentum continued to build through Turn 2, with outstanding performances from Aditya Pote, Siva Reddy and Sachin Bhargo. India's dominance extended into Turn 3, and by Turn 4, the score had mounted to 70 points.

With this clinical 32-point victory, India not only secured their place in the quarter-finals but also sent a clear message about their title aspirations in the tournament.

MATCH AWARDS

Best Attacker of the match: Geiner Vargas

Geiner Vargas Best Defender of the match: Ramji Kashyap

Ramji Kashyap Best Player of the match: Aniket Pote

Indian women secure another dominant victory

Earlier in the day, It took 33 seconds for Team India to get the first batch of the Iranian women to be eliminated, setting the platform for another win for the women's team. Ashwini took charge of the proceedings this time around, but Team Iran bounced back well, remaining on the mat for a good 2 minutes before making their way back to their dugout due to the capable work of the Indian attackers. A sky dive started the attack for the Iranian women but skipper Priyanka Ingle and Nirmala Bhati carried the team through to the Dream Run, earning 2 points.