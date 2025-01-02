Meet Praveen Kumar, The Indian Para-Athlete Set To Receive The Prestigious Khel Ratna Award

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced that Praveen Kumar, the talented Indian para-athlete, will be conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award this year. Kumar will receive the honor alongside other distinguished athletes, including World Chess champion D Gukesh, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, and Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker.

Praveen Kumar's Journey to Success

Born in Govindgarh, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Praveen Kumar was born with a short leg, which initially led to feelings of inferiority. However, he found solace in sports, starting with volleyball, before discovering his true passion for high jump. Kumar's life took a pivotal turn when he participated in a high jump event at an able-bodied athletics competition, exposing him to the possibilities available for athletes with disabilities.

Under the guidance of Dr. Satyapal Singh, a para-athletics coach who recognized Praveen Kumar's potential, he shifted his focus to the high jump. This decision proved to be the right one, as Kumar went on to achieve remarkable success in the sport.

Praveen Kumar's Achievements

Praveen Kumar's impressive record includes:

Winning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics in the Men's High Jump T64 event

Securing a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 category at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Winning gold at the Asian Para Games 2022, breaking the Asian record with a jump of 2.05m

Securing a silver medal at the World Para Athletics Junior Championship in 2019

Winning a gold medal with an Asian record at the World Para Athletics FAZZA Grand Prix in 2021