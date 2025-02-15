'I Will Finish Calvin Kattar': Youssef Zalal Sets Sights On Glory At UFC Fight Night, Acknowledging His Opponent's Skills

Youssef Zalal is having a great run in the UFC featherweight division and has grown into a formidable fighter. Since his return to the MMA promotion, the Moroccan Devil has been relentless and quick in laying out his opponent in order to gain momentum and advance in the game. With a six-match win streak and a three-fight win streak in terms of division, the Moroccan MMA star will now face Calvin Kattar, a hungry fighter looking for a win in the octagon. Zalal has undoubtedly improved as a fighter, as evidenced by his winning streak, but he does not see the Boston Finisher as any other opponent when they face off in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night.

Youssef Zalal Exclusive: The Moroccan Devil Keeps Focus On Calvin Kattar, Promises A Spectacular Showdown

Republic World sat down for an exclusive interaction with UFC featherweight fighter Youssef Zalal, where he shared his mindset ahead of his fight against Calvin Kattar. The Moroccan Devil also dived deep into the time when he was released by the UFC, only to make a sound comeback a few years later. An upbeat Youssef spoke with confidence and acknowledged the hunger and toughness of Calvin Kattar. He ended the conversation with a warning shot towards his opponent.

So 2020 was the year when you debuted in the UFC at UFC 247, and you made an impression with a win. But you were released in 2023, heading to Sparta & SCL. What was your mindset back than, and how did you pump yourself up in order to make a sound UFC comeback.

I think it's a lot harder, right? To just to kind of switch your mindset, you know, everybody's like, oh, just switch your mindset and stuff like that. It was super hard. And that's probably the one of the hardest things I have to experience in life. And, and which is a great thing, right? But I think it's the people around you, the circle that's around you, that kind of helps you a little bit, you know what I mean? Kind of motivates you a little bit because sometimes we want to wake up and not really go train and not do it, especially after you got kicked out of the UFC. Like you're making all this money to like no money pretty much and stuff like that. So it's kind of like very, very difficult part of that part. But I think the biggest thing for me was just finding my why again and why did I do this and why did I start doing this and that's pretty much what kept me going for my second run in the UFC and I will keep that till the grave.

How critical will this match-up be against Calvin Kattar? Given you are in a 6 win streak at the moment.

This is a big matchup. This is the biggest matchup of my career. This is very critical, especially the part of my career where I'm at right now. So I go to do the things that I've been doing and the things that I will do and that's what's going to dictate my career, where my career goes and how fast it's going to go. So obviously going out there and performing against Kader, that sets itself out by itself. That says it all. So that's the most important and that's what I will do and I can't wait to do that on a Saturday night.

Speaking of your upcoming fight, Calvin Kattar is a force to go up against. But you have also been like a relentless tank as you have remained undefeated since making a comeback. Kattar is currently in a losing streak, does that gives you a psychological advantage?

I don't think so, man. I think people want to look at that just to make themselves look comfortable or feel comfortable or feel like… Because in this sport, we always want to have the advantage. We're like, 'oh man, he's feeling it. He's this and that,'. But technically, to be honest, his back is on the wall. That's where people are the most dangerous, you know what I mean? So, and the competition he fought to lose three in a row against those guys, that's... That's, I mean, a lot of people would lose to those guys, you know what I mean? So it's not a easy mass upset to go be like, 'Oh yeah, you lost to this guy. Oh, you're on a losing streak,' you know what I mean? So I'm treating this, the Calvin that was the number five the Calvin that was for a title shot like going for the title contention and all that stuff so that's the guy I'm going for and that's the guy I'm preparing for and that's the guy I want to finish.

Kattar is coming off a losing effort against Aljamain Sterling. That match was in UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill. Do you think a win against The Boston Finisher push you into the pay-per-view level?

100% man. And I tell these people, my goal in 2025 is to headline a card and I will headline a card in 2025. So for me to go out there and do the things that I've been saying and the things that I've been working on and things I've been doing so for me to go do that and then The rest becomes easy, you know I mean, it's that's why I tell people was like when you go perform your whole life changes a lot quicker than you ever thought You know what? I mean? so I'm just grateful and I'm blessed to have the opportunity number one and and obviously to To go and do this in front of millions of people so I can't wait to do that and I'm very grateful and happy about that.

What are the ambitions you want to achieve once you reach PPV level? Any dream matches you are eager to have?

To be a world champion and I will be a world champion.

This six-match win streak of yours elevated your position as a dominant fighter. But does such streaks put any weight on your shoulders?

No, I thought, my first one, I always looked at that, you know, like fighters always look at that and you just kind of put pressure on in a way But I'm like it doesn't matter what matters is the fight. You know matter It's like it's like we focus on the past is the past is past you know and the present is this most important And that's what I care about and that's what's most important You know I mean they only remember you as as you like right and then how you go in now everything changes now this fight. That matters, and what are you doing this fight? That's what's gonna be the most important you know I mean and the the if you go out there and perform, it speaks itself. And that's what I'm going to do on Saturday night.

Lastly, your last four finishes have been supremely quick as you finished the fight in a round or two with the arm triangle or rear naked choke. Is that your preferred move? What is your gameplan before you head into the octagon?

It's like what Nate Diaz said. It's like, you know, just go out there, throw some bing-bings, and see how it goes. And if it's not going well, maybe take him down. If it's going well, keep going the bing-bings. But the goal is to get a finish, and I will finish Calvin Kattar.