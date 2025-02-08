Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 23:31 IST, February 8th 2025

UFC 312 Live Streaming: Check Out Fight Card, Timings, Date & More For Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, Jubli vs Salkilld Fight

Here is a preview of the UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 complete fight card, date, time, and streaming information before the pay-per-view event begins.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Anshul Jubli vs Quillan Salkilld | Image: X/@UFC_Asia

The high-octane thrill of the UFC will be heading Down Under for the UFC312 pay-per-view. The MMA event has a stacked card which will feature superstar strikers like Dricus Du Plessis, Weili Zhang, Sean Strickland, India's own Anshul Jubli, and more such fighters. The Prelims and Eatly Prelims are also loaded with top stars, making it an unmissable event for the MMA fans. For India, it will be a significant event as ‘The King of Lions’ Anshul Jubli will be baling his comeback in the octagon against Quillan Salkilld. 

UFC 312 du Plessis vs Strickland 2: Check Timings, Venue, Live Streaming Details, And More

UFC 312 du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Fight Card

Main Card

Dricus Du Plessis (c) vs. Sean Strickland

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Tatiana Suarez 

Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira 

Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato 

Jake Mathews vs Francis Prado

Preliminary Card  

Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil

Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria

Early Preliminary Card

Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset

Rong Zhu vs. Kody Steele

Anshul Jubli vs. Quillan Salkilld 

Where will the UFC 312 du Plessis vs Strickland 2 take place?

The UFC 312 du Plessis vs Strickland 2 will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

When will the UFC 312 du Plessis vs Strickland 2 take place?

The UFC 312 du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Early Preliminary card begins at 04:30 AM IST, while the main card will be taking place at 8:30 AM IST. The Event will take place on Sunday, February 09, 2025 (Saturday, February 8, 2025 in the US)

How to watch the UFC 312 du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Live Telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC 312 du Plessis vs Strickland 2 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. [Channels: Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu)]

How to watch UFC 312 du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC 312 du Plessis vs Strickland 2 live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

Also Read: 'I Want To Avenge My Losses': With Eagle-like Focus, Lightweight Phenom Beneil Dariush Aims For Impactful Comeback In UFC 311

How to watch UFC 312 du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the UFC 312 du Plessis vs Strickland 2 live streaming on ESPN+ The Preliminary card begins at 08:00 PM ET, 05:00 PM PT, while the main card will be taking place at 10:00 PM PM ET / 07:00 PM PT.

How to watch UFC 312 du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UFC 312 du Plessis vs Strickland 2 live streaming on TNT Sports. The Preliminary card begins at 01:00 AM, while the main card will be taking place at 03:00 AM GMT

Also Read: 'It's The Reason Why I Am Fighting': Anshul Jubli Speaks Upon His Core Inspiration That Fuels His Commitment Towards UFC

Updated 23:31 IST, February 8th 2025

