Updated 23:20 IST, February 15th 2025
UFC Fight Night 251 Live Streaming: How To Watch The MMA Event LIVE in India, UK & US?
UFC Fight Night Live Streaming: Take a look at how to watch the UFC Fight Night in the Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues event live before it begins.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Share
Gear up for an exciting encounter at the UFC Apex as UFC Fight Night is expected to deliver some huge match-ups inside the octagon. The main event will feature a middleweight bout, with Jared Cannonier all set to lock horns against Gregory Rodrigues. The co-main event is also an exciting affair, as Calvin Kattar will be up against Youssef Zalal in the flyweight division. Ahead of the clash, take a look at all the details you need to know.
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues: Check Timings, venue, live streaming details, and more
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues: Full Match Card
Main Card
- Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)
- Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal (featherweight)
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka (middleweight)
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov (lightweight)
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski (middleweight)
- Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado (featherweight)
Preliminary Card:
- Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza (women's strawweight)
- Jared Gordon vs. Mashrabjon Ruzibaev (lightweight)
- Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams (welterweight)
- Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith (bantamweight)
- Valter Walker vs. Don'Tale Mayes (heavyweight)
- Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (women's bantamweight)
Where will the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues take place?
The UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
When will the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues take place?
The UFC Fight Night Preliminary card begins at 05:30 AM IST, while the main card will be taking place at 7:30 AM IST.
How to watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Telecast in India?
Fans in India can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.
How to watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.
Also Read:
How to watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live streaming on ESPN+ The Preliminary card begins at 02:00 PM GMT while the main card will be taking place at 05:00 PM GMT.
How to watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the US can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live streaming on ESPN+ The Preliminary card begins at 08:00 PM ET, 05:00 PM PT, while the main card will be taking place at 10:00 PM PM ET / 07:00 PM PT.
How to watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Streaming in Australia?
Fans in the UK can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live streaming on TNT Sports. The Preliminary card begins at 01:00 AM, while the main card will be taking place at 03:00 AM BST
Also Read:
Published 23:20 IST, February 15th 2025