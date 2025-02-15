UFC Fight Night 251 Live Streaming: How To Watch The MMA Event LIVE in India, UK & US?

Gear up for an exciting encounter at the UFC Apex as UFC Fight Night is expected to deliver some huge match-ups inside the octagon. The main event will feature a middleweight bout, with Jared Cannonier all set to lock horns against Gregory Rodrigues. The co-main event is also an exciting affair, as Calvin Kattar will be up against Youssef Zalal in the flyweight division. Ahead of the clash, take a look at all the details you need to know.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues: Check Timings, venue, live streaming details, and more

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues: Full Match Card

Main Card

Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal (featherweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka (middleweight)

Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov (lightweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski (middleweight)

Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado (featherweight)

Preliminary Card:

Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza (women's strawweight)

Jared Gordon vs. Mashrabjon Ruzibaev (lightweight)

Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Aguilar (flyweight)

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams (welterweight)

Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith (bantamweight)

Valter Walker vs. Don'Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (women's bantamweight)

Where will the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues take place?

The UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

When will the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues take place?

The UFC Fight Night Preliminary card begins at 05:30 AM IST, while the main card will be taking place at 7:30 AM IST.

How to watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live streaming on ESPN+ The Preliminary card begins at 02:00 PM GMT while the main card will be taking place at 05:00 PM GMT.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live streaming on ESPN+ The Preliminary card begins at 08:00 PM ET, 05:00 PM PT, while the main card will be taking place at 10:00 PM PM ET / 07:00 PM PT.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Live Streaming in Australia?

Fans in the UK can watch the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues live streaming on TNT Sports. The Preliminary card begins at 01:00 AM, while the main card will be taking place at 03:00 AM BST