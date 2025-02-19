'You Don't Have To Idolize Other People': Javid Basharat Aims To Inspire Young Afghans, Targets A Dominant UFC Comeback

Javid Basharat will have a point to prove when he steps into the octagon at the Climate Pledge Arena for UFC Fight Night. His opponent, Seattle's own Ricky Simon, has nothing to lose and everything to prove. Basharat, an Afghan MMA fighter, will return to action in the UFC after nearly a year away. The bantamweight fighter would draw a lot of attention because his opponent's back was against the wall right now. Javid is expected to face a hostile crowd in Seattle, but that will not prevent him from throwing punches and strikes to emerge as the last man standing.

The Javid Basharat Exclusive: Afghan MMA Star Aims A Sound Comeback, Aims to Inspire Young Afghans

Republic World conducted an exclusive interview with UFC bantamweight fighter Javid Basharat, who shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight against Ricky Simon. He also discussed his setback and the road to recovery. We also enquired about a potential fight against Chris Gutierrez and his brother Farid's dominant run in the MMA circuit. We also discussed his unique nickname, 'The Snow Leopard,' which sets him apart from the other fighters. Javid also discussed his mother's influence in deciding on the nickname.

This fight against Ricky Simon is your return match, and you are coming off an injury. You took almost a year to fully heal and return to action. Could you just give some detail on what happened and how has your journey to recovery been?

You know, so the reason for the year off, almost a year off, was I went into my last fight injured. Then when I got there, I did a lot of recovery and I did all my rehab and stuff and a couple weeks before my next fight was supposed to be against Chris Gutierrez, a couple weeks before the same injury came back. So I said I need to take some time off and let this injury heal properly and now we're here, we're ready to go.

The opponent you were supposed to face in 2024 before your injury, Chris Gutierrez, had made an audacious statement that he wants to run it up. Can we expect Basharat vs Gutierrez down the road? Do you expect it to be at the PPV level?

Maybe. It just depends because I asked for that fight again and he seemed to have wanted it, but the UFC had different plans. But the thing is my mission is not Gutierrez or anyone in specific. I want the UFC belt. I want gold. So whoever's in my way. That's who I gotta beat.

Let’s talk about your youngest brother, Farid. He has been like an absolute tank! 13-0-0 and running undefeated. As an elder brother, what is your take over his dominant run?

He's one of the best fighters, he's the best bantamweight in the world, to be honest with you. He just needs to have the right fights so he can prove it. But Farid has always been the most talented out of everybody I trained with and now he's maturing into his own right and he's going to be the best fighter in the world.

Let’s talk about your match now. Ricky Simon, his last win was back in 2022 against Jack Shore. he has been on the losing end since then. Both have a point to prove in the UFC Fight Night. What are the strategies you look to move in with, given his back is on the wall right now?

I'm expecting a very dangerous Ricky Simon, a hungry one because this is kind of his hometown also. He's very local from Seattle, so he's going to have a good crowd over here. They're going to be on his side. I'm not from around here, so they're not really going to care about me. Also, he's lost three in a row and to be fair he fought some good guys but at the same time he's a good fighter and I know he's gonna come bring it and I have to be prepared for everything and like my training camp has been rough and smart at the same time you know we came into this fight injury-free and the better man will win and I believe that's gonna be me.

Being an Afghan-born MMA artist, how does it feel to represent the beautiful region of Afghanistan in the UFC?

It's great. I always wanted to represent my country and just be a good example because okay fighting isn't the best thing to do out there, but it's just showing people that we are strong people and we can be great like everybody else and you don't have to idolize other people. We have talent in our own country and in our own people. So their support means the world and I hope I inspire others. It's not just about fighting. I just want to inspire others and motivate them to do better things and they can do it because they are capable and talented.

Lastly, let’s talk about your nickname. We have seen some unique ones like Youssef Zalal's 'The Morccan Devil' and Anshul Jubli's ‘King of Lions.’ But your one, The Snow Leopard, stands out. What was the thought behind it? How did it struck in your mind?

The Snow Leopard is the national animal of Afghanistan. And I feel like I have a similar style to the Snow Leopard, where it's a very elusive animal. You can't really catch it and it is still fierce and very tough and my eye colour has always been different in my family. My mother used to call me a cat when I was younger so I was like 'Oh, it's just a perfect fit, snow leopard.' A kitten, you know, like not a cat but like a kitten like pushing good. I don't know if you have a term like that in India but in my language because I'm a Pashtun you know so yeah we have new terms like this.