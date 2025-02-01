UFC Fight Night Live Streaming: How To Watch The MMA Event LIVE in India, UK & US?

No. 2 ranked Israel Adesanya will be in action as the UFC makes it's way to Saudi Arabia. The Stylebender would be in action against no. 5 ranked Nassourdine Imavov. The Card gets more exciting as another thrilling match has been pitted as Shara "Bullet" Magomedov battles Michael "Venom" Page in middleweight action. Check out all the details for the action which will take place today.

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov: Full Match Card

Main Card

Middleweight Bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Middleweight Bout: Sharaputdin Magomedov vs. Michael Page

Heavyweight Bout: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Bantamweight Bout: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Lightweight Bout: Fares Ziam vs. Mike Davis

Featherweight Bout: Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli

Preliminary Card:

Heavyweight Bout: Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen

Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadzovic

Women's Flyweight Bout: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Featherweight Bout: Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander

Heavyweight Bout: Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues

Where will the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov take place?

The UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov will take place at the anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

When will the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov take place?

The UFC Fight Night Preliminary card begins at 07:30 PM IST, while the main card will be taking place at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov Live Telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov live streaming on ESPN+

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov live streaming on ESPN Plus. The Preliminary card begins at 02:00 PM GMT while the main card will be taking place at 05:00 PM GMT.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov Live Streaming in Australia?