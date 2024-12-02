Pranavi Finishes Third, Records Career Best Performance In LET

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs registered her best pay day as she finished third in the season-ending Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España on the Ladies European Tour (LET) here.

Playing in her first year on the LET, Pranavi rounded of the week with four-under 68 to total 14-under and sole third. Pranavi picked up 42,000 euros and rose to 17th on the LET Order of Merit.

"I couldn't have asked for a better week. Well, I could if I had won, but I was close yesterday until the 13th hole. I know where I can potentially be and how well I can play under pressure. I think I handled that situation pretty well yesterday, so it was a good week overall," she said.

The former Hero WPGT Order of Merit winner, Pranavi was the best Indian. It was her best-ever finish on the LET with a solo third place finish. Spain's Carlota Ciganda fired a final round of 71 to secure a one-stroke victory. The Spanish star overcame a nervous start on the final day to card rounds of 67-66-66-71 at Real Club Guadalhorce Golf to win her eighth title on the LET. It was a second victory in this tournament for the Solheim Cup star, who first won the trophy back in 2021, and also a fourth LET title in Spain.

Among other Indians, Aditi Ashok (70) was T-16, Diksha Dagar (75) was T-42 and Tvesa Malik (72) ended T-70. Diksha was 29th on the OOM and Tvesa was 60th. Defending champion Aditi played only four events this season and was 134th.

Pranavi opened the final day with a birdie, but gave away that shot on the next hole. She, however, picked birdies on the sixth, seventh, 10th and 12th for a 68. Her earlier rounds were 66-69-71. Ciganda held a four-shot lead overnight but it was a rocky start to the final day for the Spanish star as she made two bogeys in her opening three holes at Real Club Guadalhorce Golf. After the first four holes, her overnight lead evaporated with back-to-back birdies from Belgium's Manon De Roey as the duo battled it out.