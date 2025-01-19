'Historic Victory': Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reacts As India's Women Win Kho-Kho World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to congratulate the Indian Women's Team on winning the inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup. India's women's team defeated Nepal in the finals of the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup as they defeated Nepal 78-40 in the finals to clinch the trophy. The finals were held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

PM Modi Reacts As India's Womens Team Wins Kho Kho World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup and said the triumph brought more spotlight to one of India's oldest traditional sports.

The Indian women's team won the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup with a dominant 78-40 victory in the summit clash against Nepal here on Sunday.

On a memorable night at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, India produced a masterclass of speed, strategy and skill, dishing out a clinical show.

"Congratulations to the Indian women's team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup! This historic victory is a result of their unparalleled skill, determination and teamwork," Modi said in a post on X.

This triumph has brought more spotlight to one of India's oldest traditional sports, inspiring countless young athletes across the nation, he said.

"May this achievement also pave the way for more youngsters to pursue this sport in the times to come," the prime minister added.

India's men's team also followed suit and won the Men's Kho Kho World Cup final shortly after.