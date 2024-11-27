Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:15 IST, November 27th 2024

India Awarded Hosting Rights of 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup

India will host the 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup, the national shooting federation announced on Wednesday, continuing its drive to bring big-ticket events to the country.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Aishwarya Samra was disappointed that Rameshbhai won a silver medal in the university shooting championship. | Image: FB

 India will host the 2026 Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup, the national shooting federation announced on Wednesday, continuing its drive to bring big-ticket events to the country.

The decision to give India the continental tournament was taken by the executive committee of the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC).

In a letter to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary general K. Sultan Singh from his counterpart at ASC, Eng. Duaij AlOtaibi, the host federation has been asked to inform the continental body of the proposed dates for the same.

Reacting to the development, Sultan Singh said, "We are delighted to have been allotted yet another top international Shooting competition. We are extremely grateful to the executive committee of the ASC and assure them of putting our best foot forward as always." Also weighing in was NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, who said, "It is yet another proof of the stature of Indian shooting in the international circuit and we are extremely pleased that our top guns will get another opportunity to sharpen their aim in front of home fans against the best in the world.

"We thank the Government of India, the Ministry of Sports and the Sports Authority of India for the continuous encouragement and support that they have been providing to Indian shooting in all its endeavours." India had previously hosted the 8th Asian Air Gun competition in 2015 followed by the Asian Olympic Qualifiers a year later.

India has also hosted a total of six top International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) competitions additionally, including two World Cup Finals, the most recent being the one held last month in New Delhi. 

Updated 14:15 IST, November 27th 2024

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.