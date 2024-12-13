Six Indian women golfers enter Final Qualifiers of LET

Amandeep Drall and Avani Prashanth were among the six Indian women golfers who will play in the Final Stage of Lalla Aicha Q-School after the 54-hole Pre -qualifiers.

A total of 101 golfers qualified for the Final Stage.

The Final qualifiers will begin next week with the five rounds to be played over two courses, Royal Golf Marrakech and Al Maaden Golf Marrakech.

The competition will be held from December 16 to 20.

Sneha Singh (69-73-75) had the best result among Indian golfers finishing tied fourth. Drall (71-73-70) and Avani after rounds of 73-72-72 were tied fifth and ninth respectively.

Vidhatri Urs, who was tied first after the first day at Samanah Club by Nicklaus was tied 14th with rounds of 68-77-75 at 4-over.

American Annika Borrelli won by five shots at Noria Golf Club with New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey and French amateur Vanessa Bouvet topping the leaderboard at Golf Club Rotana.