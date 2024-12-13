Search icon
Published 13:25 IST, December 13th 2024

Six Indian women golfers enter Final Qualifiers of LET

Amandeep Drall and Avani Prashanth were among the six Indian women golfers who will play in the Final Stage of Lalla Aicha Q-School after the 54-hole Pre -qualifiers. A total of 101 golfers qualified for the Final Stage.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar | Image: PTI

Amandeep Drall and Avani Prashanth were among the six Indian women golfers who will play in the Final Stage of Lalla Aicha Q-School after the 54-hole Pre -qualifiers.

A total of 101 golfers qualified for the Final Stage.

The Final qualifiers will begin next week with the five rounds to be played over two courses, Royal Golf Marrakech and Al Maaden Golf Marrakech.

The competition will be held from December 16 to 20.

Sneha Singh (69-73-75) had the best result among Indian golfers finishing tied fourth. Drall (71-73-70) and Avani after rounds of 73-72-72 were tied fifth and ninth respectively.

Vidhatri Urs, who was tied first after the first day at Samanah Club by Nicklaus was tied 14th with rounds of 68-77-75 at 4-over.

American Annika Borrelli won by five shots at Noria Golf Club with New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey and French amateur Vanessa Bouvet topping the leaderboard at Golf Club Rotana.

Ireland’s Anna Foster, American Zoe Slaughter and Welsh amateur Darcey Harry shared first place at Palm Golf Ourika, meanwhile Australia’s Justice Bosio, Nigeria’s Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh and Iceland’s Ragga Kristinsdottir ended the week in T1 at Samanah. 

