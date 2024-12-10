Sports Ministry Set To Introduce National Leagues In Dozen Disciplines Ahead Of 2036 Olympics

With an aim to tap into the huge talent pool in the country, the Sports Ministry is planning to introduce a dozen-odd national sports leagues (NSLs), which it feels would be a game-changing move for the nation that is harbouring ambitions of hosting the Olympics in 2036.

A source privy to the developments said though the timeline is yet to worked out, the planning process and the identification of the disciplines is in the advanced stage and details will roll out in due course.

"The government plans to introduces the National Sports Leagues (NSLs) under its ambitious Khelo India programme. The Sports Authority of India, the league (organisers) and the national sports federations (NSFs) of that particular discipline will be aligned before the leagues are introduced," the source told PTI.

"Following the introduction of the NSLs, there will be only one league in each discipline. It will not be like the NSFs organise one league and the ministry another," the source said.

Another source told PTI that the established leagues, such as the Hockey India League (HIL) and the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), among others, which have become hugely popular and don't require government funding, will not be touched.

"Only those leagues which are struggling or the ones that were introduced but could not support themselves because of financial issues, the government will introduce leagues in those disciplines," he said, adding, this is a way to "spot talent in those sports disciplines." The source refused to divulge the disciplines in which the ministry intends to introduce the leagues, saying it will be done "shortly".

The source also said that the 'Letter of Intent' for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, sent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), was not for any particular city.

There have been speculations that Ahmedabad would host the quadrennial showpiece if the Games are awarded to India.

"Look, it's very early to say. India has only sent the Letter of Intent to the IOC; it doesn't mention the host city. There has been no discussion on the host city as of now," the source said.

He added that World Athletics (WA) president, Sebastian Coe, a front-runner for the IOC chief's post in next year's election, had fruitful discussions with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during his recent visit to New Delhi.