Tennis Star Jannik Sinner Gets April Date At Sports Court For Appeal Hearing In Doping Case

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner will go to sport's highest court in April for the World Anti-Doping Agency's appeal that seeks to ban him from the sport for at least one year.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday it scheduled a closed-doors hearing on April 16-17 at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

WADA is challenging a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) not to suspend Sinner for what it judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March.