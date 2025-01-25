Australian Open 2025: Madison Keys Stuns Defending Champion Aryna Sabalenka, Secures Her First Grand Slam Title

Madison Keys has won her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2025. The US-based tennis player has stunned the two-time defending Champion, Aryna Sabalenka, in thrilling action at the Rod Laver Arena. Keys picked up a scoreline of 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the Australian Open final on Saturday night to claim her first-ever Grand Slam title at age 29.

The United States-based Tennis player had a spectacular time at the first Grand Slam Event of 2025 after she stunned some of the popular names in the game. Madison keys defeated Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the quarters, the number two-seeded Iga Swiatek in the semifinal and then locked horns against Aryna Sabalenka. She prevented Sabalenka from winning her fourth major championship overall and her third consecutive women's trophy at the Australian Open, a feat last achieved by Martina Hingis from 1997 to 1999.