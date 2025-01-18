Search icon
Published 18:53 IST, January 18th 2025

Defending Champ Jannik Sinner Gets Back To The Fourth Round At The Australian Open

Defending champion Jannik Sinner beat 46th-ranked Marcos Giron of the U.S. 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at the Australian Open on Saturday night, reaching the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the fourth time.

Jannik Sinner of Italy waves after defeating Marcos Giron of the U.S. during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

Sinner stretched his unbeaten run to 17 matches, dating to last season. He had an eventful 2024, claiming his first two Grand Slam titles, reaching No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time — and going through a doping case that is still not quite resolved, because the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed his exoneration.

The 23-year-old Italian's next opponent in Australia will be either No. 13 Holger Rune or Miomir Kecmanovic.

After eliminating Giron, who was trying to get to the fourth round of a major for the first time, Sinner was critical of himself, pointing specifically to his 16-of-24 success rate on points when he moved forward.

“The percentage of my net game was not really good,” Sinner said with a chuckle.

“For sure, if I want to go on in this tournament, I have to improve,” he added. “So hopefully in the next round, I'm able to raise my level.”

 

Updated 18:53 IST, January 18th 2025

