'Dad Is Trying To Retire Me': Novak Djokovic Intends To Hold Off Retirement While His Father Urges A Transition

The Australian Open will feature some of the top draws in the realm of tennis. With modern-day stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz stepping up, competition has become fierce. But Novak Djokovic's desire to compete at the highest level remains, and the 37-year-old will be one of the tournament's most formidable opponents. The Serb recently revealed his intention to retire from competitive action, as well as how his father wants him to do so.

Novak Djoković Intends To Stay Active In Competition, Though His Father Pushes for Change

Novak Djokovic reveals his thoughts on retiring from the realm of tennis, where the Serb said that he does not intend to hang up his racquet just yet. The 24-time Grand Slam champion wants more opportunities and to compete at the highest level against the competitors. However, his father has been trying to retire him for quite a while. Djokovic also revealed when he believes will be suited to call time in his illustrious career.

"My dad is trying to retire me for a while now ... He is like, 'What else do you want to do?' He understands the amount and the intensity of the pressure and tension that is out there, and the stress that has an effect on my health, my body, and then, consequently, on everyone else who is around me, including him. So that is why he was like, 'My son, start to think about how you want to end this'.

Novak Djokovic gestures during an exhibition match against Germany's Alexander Zverev ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

"I do think about more how than when. When I am not thinking about it as of yet so intensely. How, how I would like to end it? I feel if I start to lose more and feel like there is a bigger gap, that I start to have more challenges in overcoming those big obstacles in big slams, then I will probably call it a day. But right now I am still OK, keep continuing," Djokovic said as per GQ Magazine.

Novak Djoković To Face Indian-Origin Tennis Star In First Round Of AO 2025

In the Australian Open Grand Slam event at Melbourne Park, Novak Djokovic will be attempting to accomplish three goals: win a record-tying 11th Australian Open title, earn his 25th grand slam title, and reach a century of ATP Tour-level victories.