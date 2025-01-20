Search icon
Published 20:42 IST, January 20th 2025

Jannik Sinner And Iga Swiatek Win ITF World Champion Awards

Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner have been named the 2024 world champions by the International Tennis Federation. According to the ITF's list, Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka for the women's singles prize.

Jannik Sinner of Italy serves to Nicolas Jarry of Chile during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek have won the International Tennis Federation’s 2024 world champion awards.

Swiatek edged out Aryna Sabalenka for the women’s singles award in the list announced by the ITF on Monday.

Swiatek won the French Open plus four WTA 1000 titles, an Olympic bronze medal at the Paris Games and also helped Poland to the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals. Sabalenka won the Australian and U.S. Open crowns and finished the year ranked No. 1.

Sinner is the first Italian to win the award. He finished 2024 at No. 1 with a 73-6 win-loss record after winning the Australian and U.S. Open titles, the ATP Finals and leading Italy’s successful defense of the Davis Cup crown.

Sinner and Swiatek were both subject to doping cases last year, which has overshadowed their participation at the Australian Open this month.

The ITF said the world champion awards were selected based on “objective criteria" considering all results but with a special emphasis on Grand Slams, the World Cup of Tennis competitions and the Olympic and Paralympic events.

“Last year was a memorable year for our sport with the staging of the Olympic and Paralympic Games alongside our traditional team events,” ITF President David Haggerty said. “And we see with several of our award winners that representing their country inspired them to even greater achievements in 2024.”

Updated 20:42 IST, January 20th 2025

