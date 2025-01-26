Names Of Australian Open Runner-up Zverev's Past Accusers Shouted Out During Trophy Ceremony

Moments after Alexander Zverev's loss in the Australian Open final Sunday, a person in the stadium yelled out the names of two of the tennis star's ex-girlfriends who have accused him of physical abuse in the past, saying “Australia believes” them.

As Zverev stood at a microphone waiting to speak during the trophy ceremony, a voice repeated the phrase three times. Some others in the crowd at Rod Laver Arena booed and whistled.

At his news conference following the match, Zverev, a 27-year-old from Germany, was asked for his reaction to the interruption on court.

“I believe there are no more accusations,” Zverev responded. “There haven’t been for — what? — nine months now. ... I think I’ve done everything I can, and I’m not about to open that subject again.”

On the day that Zverev reached the French Open final last June, word emerged from Berlin that a district court there ended a trial stemming from a woman's accusation of domestic violence during a 2020 argument. The resolution came with the agreement of state prosecutors and lawyers for Zverev and his former partner.