Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From Serbia Squad Following Injury Setback At AO 2025, To Miss Davis Cup Qualifiers

Number six-ranked Tennis player Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Serbian Team, which will be a part of the Davis Cup Qualifiers. Novak Djokovic tried to push through with the hamstring injury during the semifinal match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. But he could not last long and had to retire from the play. As he exited from the Rod Laver Arena after his withdrawal, he was met with a lot of boos from the crowd. After the setback in AO, Djokovic revealed that he would miss out on another major competition.

Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Serbia's Davis Cup Squad

Novak Djokovic has pulled himself out of the Serbia squad which would be competing in the Davis Cup qualifiers. The Serbian suffered a hamstring injury that dented his hopes of winning a record-setting Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2025.

"It's not like I'm worrying about approaching every Grand Slam now whether I'm going to get injured or not, but statistics are against me in a way in the last couple of years.

"So it is true that (I am) getting injured quite a bit the last few years. I don't know what exactly is the reason for that. Maybe several different factors. But I'll keep going. You know, I'll keep striving to win more Slams. And as long as I feel that I want to put up with all of this, I'll be around," Djokovic said to the reporters after his withdrawal.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures as he leaves Rod Laver Arena after retiring in his semifinal match against against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

Serbia would be up against Denmark in the first round of the Davis Cup Qualifiers, which is scheduled to take place from January 31 to February 02, 2025. However, they won't have their finest performing players in action after Novak suffered the hamstring tear.

Djokovic Offers a Brief Injury Diagnosis, Shuts Down Critics

Novak Djokovic had a fitting response to all the boos and jeers he received after he retired from the semifinal match at the Australian Open 2024. The 24-time Grand Slam champion posted a scan of his injured left hamstring on social media as a response to all the critics.