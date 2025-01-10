'Poisoned Me': Novak Djokovic Makes Shocking Revelation, Says Was Poisoned Ahead Of The 2022 Australian Open

The 2022 Australian Open was an eventful event that saw Rafael Nadal pick up the title. Leading up to the event there was a massive row around Serbian tennis star and a winner of record 24 grand slams Novak Djokovic. Djokovic was involved in a massive controversy that saw him being kept inside a hotel in Melbourne and eventually being deported due to his non-vaccination status. Now Djokovic has claimed that he was poisoned while he was detained in his hotel room.

During his detention, he was eventually cleared to train but had to leave the country a few days later due to his visa being revoked.

Novak Djokovic Claims He Was Poised Ahead Of Australia Open 2022

Novak Djokovic recently gave an interview with GQ Sport where he made the shocking claim that he was poisoned when he was in Australia back in 2022 during the days leading up to the Australian Open. Djokovic claimed he was poisoned during his detention in his hotel and he was fed with poison laced food.

“I had some health issues. And I realized that in that hotel in Melbourne I was fed with some food that poisoned me,” said Novak Djokovic during the interview.

“Really High Level Of Heavy Metal”: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic during his interview further revealed that he had tests done once he returned back to Serbia. In his tests it was revealed that he had extremely high levels of lead and mercury inside his body.