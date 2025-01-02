Search icon
Published 16:30 IST, January 2nd 2025

Rithivik Bollipalli Exits Brisbane International With Partner Robin Haase

The Indo-Dutch team lost 4-6 2-6 to local alternate combination of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in 65 minutes in the ATP 250 tournament in build up to the Australian Open -- season's first Grand Slam, starting January 12 Bollipalli is set to make his Major debut in Melbourne.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli | Image: USF Athletics

Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli, the latest Indian player to make a steady progress on the ATP doubles circuit, on Thursday made a pre-quarterfinal exit from the Brisbane International along with partner Robin Haase.

The Indo-Dutch team lost 4-6 2-6 to local alternate combination of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in 65 minutes in the ATP 250 tournament in build up to the Australian Open -- season's first Grand Slam, starting January 12 Bollipalli is set to make his Major debut in Melbourne.

N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Reyes-Varela had exited the tournament after a 4-6 2-6 defeat against Manuel Guinard and Arthur Rinderknech in the opening round.

Another Indian who opened his 2025 campaign this week was Yuki Bhambri, who lost the Hong Kong Tennis Open quarterfinal with French partner Albano Olivetti.

The fourth seeds had lost 4-6 6-7(5) to Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev.

In the singles, Sumit Nagal made a first round exit from the ATP Challenger event in Canberra, losing 6-2 4-6 1-6 to the American qualifier Patrick Kypson. 

Updated 16:30 IST, January 2nd 2025

