Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal Clinch PSPB Inter-Unit Tennis Title For Indian Oil Corporation Limited
The PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament titles were won by the elite Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) men's and women's teams on Friday, defeating ONGC and GAIL, respectively. The women's team defeated GAIL 2-0, and the men's team defeated ONGC 2-1.
IOCL edged out ONGC 2-1 in the men's team final, while the women defeated GAIL 2-0.
Davis Cuppers Divij Sharan and Rohan Boppanna came from behind to clinch a three-set thriller against Vishnu Vardhan and Yuki Bhambri 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 10-7 after both teams had won one singles each.
ONGC's Vardhan won the opening singles defeating Divij 6-3, 6-3, before Sumit Nagal brought IOCL on level terms with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Yuki Bhambri.
In the women's team event, IOCL's Riya Bhatia defeated GAIL's Laxmisiri Dandu 6-3, 6-3, while Olympian Prarthana Thombre too overcame Sohini Mohanty by an identical margin.
Results: Men's Team -- IOCL bt ONGC 2-1(Divij Sharan lost to Vishnu Vardhan 3-6, 3-6; Sumit Nagal bt Yuki Bhambri 6-2, 6-3; Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan bt Vishnu Vardhan/Yuki Bhambri 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 10-7.
Women's Team -- IOCL bt GAIL 2-0 (Riya Bhatia bt Laxmisiri Dandu 6-3, 6-3; Prarthana Thombre bt Sohini Mohanty 6-3, 6-3).
