Sumit Nagal Makes Main Draw In ASB Classic, New Zealand's Premier Tennis Tournament

India's number one singles player Sumit Nagal qualified for the main draw of the ASB Classic, an ATP 250 event, with a straight-set win over higher-ranked Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, here Sunday.

The 26-year-old Indian, ranked 98th, faced a stiff resistance from the world number 66 before prevailing 7-6(5) 6-3 in the final round of the qualifiers.

Nagal has been striving to shrug off poor form as he made a number of first round exits before managing to keep his place in the top-100 at the end of 2024 season.

The main draw competition will serve as good preparation for Nagal ahead of Australian Open, season's first Grand Slam, starting January 12 in Melbourne.