Sumit Nagal Secures Direct Entry In Australian Open, India Tennis Ace To Compete In Fifth Grand Slam

Sumit Nagal has been on an upward trajectory in terms of the Indian Tennis scene. The star tennis player has risen to International fame lately, and he continues to turn heads in whichever tournament he partakes. When Nagal became the tenth Indian player to rank in the top 100 of the ATP rankings, his career continued to take off. Nagal's career continued to rise when he became the 10th Indian player to reach the top 100 of the ATP rankings. His efforts earned him the chance to receive a direct entry in an upcoming Grand Slam tournament, the prestigious Australian Open.

Sumit Nagal Earns Huge Achievement, Receives Direct Entry Into Australian Open

With a direct entry into the main draw of the Australian Open next year, Indian tennis sensation Sumit Nagal is poised to make his fifth Grand Slam appearance. In the previous edition of the competition, the 98th-ranked Nagal had to make it through the qualifying rounds. He is listed on the entry list that Tennis Australia released on Friday. The tournament is expected to feature some of the top tennis stars, including Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, and more. The 98th-ranked Nagal, who features in the entry list released by Tennis Australia on Friday, had to go through the qualifying rounds in the competition's previous edition. But his efforts led him to earn a direct entry to the prestigious tennis tournament, which will kick off the new season in 2025.

India's Sumit Nagal poses with the ATP Challenger Chennai Open 2024 tennis tournament trophy, in Chennai | Image: ANI Photo

Sumit Nagal became the first Indian player to defeat a seeded player in the Grand Slam singles main draw in 34 years when he defeated Kazakhstan's 31st seed Alexander Bublik in straight sets in the opening round, winning 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5). However, Nagal lost to China's Shang Juncheng, a wild card, in the next round, ending his adventure.

Jannik Sinner Leads Draw in Men's Singles Australia Open, Aryna Sabalenka Tops The Women's Charts

The top seed for the Australian Open is Jannik Sinner, the defending champion and current world No. 1, followed by Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. Currently ranked seventh is Novak Djokovic, who is expected to be in the hunt for a Grand Slam title after not winning a single one in 2024. Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning champion, is the top seed in the women's singles, followed by Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek.

