World Tennis League Season 3: India's Sumit Nagal Shines In Doubles As Hawks Beat Eagles

Abu Dhabi, December 20, 2024: After a dramatic Super Shootout loss in the opener, TSL Hawks bounced back in style as they delivered a clinical performance to defeat the HonorFX Eagles 21-14 in Match 3 of the World Tennis League Season 3, at the iconic Etihad Arena on Friday.

Just like the opening day, Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva showcased excellent coordination in the women’s doubles, dominating the set against HonorFX Eagles’ Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa. Sabalenka and Andreeva surged to a massive 5-0 lead, pushing their opponents on the backfoot. Although Eagles managed to hold serve to pull a game back, Sabalenka and Andreeva swiftly closed out the set 6-1, giving the TSL Hawks a crucial advantage in the match.

Sabalenka carried her momentum into the women’s singles against Badosa, delivering a commanding performance to win the set 6-2. Her victory further extended the TSL Hawks’ overall lead to 12-3.

In the men’s doubles, Alexander Shevchenko and Stefanos Tsitsipas secured an early break for the HonorFX Eagles in the third game. However, TSL Hawks’ Sumit Nagal and Jordan Thompson responded immediately, breaking back to level the score and taking a 4-2 lead. The Eagles fought back to tie it at 4-4, but Nagal and Thompson stayed composed, closing out the set 6-4 to maintain TSL Hawks’ dominant lead over the HonorFX Eagles.

In the crucial set of the match - men’s singles, Shevchenko began strongly, securing a break in the third game and established a commanding 5-1 lead. Although Nagal managed to pull one game back, Shevchenko closed out the set 6-2 and pushed the match into Over Time.

However, Shevchenko had a mammoth task to equalise the overall score from 13-20 in order to take the game into the Shootout and help his team earn bonus points. He started the OT positively, winning the first game, but Nagal survived and helped his team secure a classy 21-14, clinching their first win of the season.