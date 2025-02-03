Online Streamer IShowSpeed Suffers Battle Scars After Royal Rumble Appearance, Vows For A WWE Return

The Royal Rumble had a major surprise for the WWE Universe after popular YouTuber and online streamer IShowSpeed emerged as an entrant in the Royal Rumble. Carmelo Hayes attacking Akira Tozawa opened the spot for the popular streamer, who made his entrance and received a huge pop from the crowd. Speed made an instant impact after he helped Bron Breakker eliminate Otis from the Royal Rumble, leading to him hitting the iconic 'SUII' celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo. But Breakker decimated Speed in half after he took a nasty spear and then threw him out of the ring. Otis did the rest by tossing him into the announcer's desk, leading to his elimination from the iconic stipulation match-up.

IShowSpeed Suffers Scabs After Brutal Elimination FroM Royal Rumble Match

After the match-up, IShowSpeed looked to be in immense pain and also suffered some scars from the match. In a video shared by WWE Superstar Logan Paul, he caught up with a wobbly Speed while backstage, who showed him that he suffered a scar on his leg as it tore a big skin flap off the back of his leg. The injury seemingly happened when he was tossed into the announcer's desk by Otis. Logan looked shocked and wished Speed well as he walked ahead.

"Hope you good," said Logan Paul while addressing IShowSpeed on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Speed entered the Royal Rumble at the number eight spot and came out as a replacement for Akira Tozawa as a special guest entrant. But he lasted in the match for just 56 seconds as Bron Breakker eliminated him from the match.

Speed Aims For Another Run In WWE

After his elimination, Speed has vowed to return to the Royal Rumble, specifically in the Royal Rumble and has called out the WWE's top superstars like Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, and more.