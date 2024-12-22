Published 23:23 IST, December 22nd 2024
John Cena To Make A Full Fledged Run During Retirement Tour In 2025, Reveals A Top WWE Executive
A huge update has surfaced over John Cena's return in WWE when he will be back for his retirement tour in 2025. The 16-time champion will be a full-time star.
The WWE has a lot in store for the year 2025. The year would begin with the huge debut of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, and the excitement is at its peak among wrestling fans. Another big thing the fans are eagerly looking forward to is the retirement tour of John Cena, who has revealed that the 16-time World Champion will be back in the WWE and begin his year-long retirement tour. He is expected to engage in dream matches and also help elevate the superstars of the future. A huge detail has emerged over Cena's farewell in 2025.
John Cena All Set For A Full-Tim Return In The WWE
In a huge update, it has been revealed that John Cena is expected to be back in the WWE for a full-fledged run in 2025. It will be the same year when he will be back for his last run in the wrestling promotion. Recently, WWE EVP Chris Legentil confirmed that fans will not be watching John Cena perform in the ring in 2025 when he announced that he would leave on his terms during an appearance on The Sports Media Podcast.
“John Cena, as you might know, is going on his farewell tour. He announced last July that he’s retiring. But he’s going out on his own terms. He’s gonna do a full year-long tour with us. And that’s gonna be worldwide. We think that the opportunity for the people to see John Cena one last time all around the world is going to be quite powerful.” Chris Legentil said.
Expect A Lot Of Action During John Cena Return In his Farewell Tour
The John Cena retirement tour will be something which the fans are looking forward to. While there is no news on when it starts, fans are anticipating that Cena will make his return to the Royal Rumble, and then he will continue till the end of 2025. He could also make a surprise appearance at the Netflix debut of Monday Night RAW. Cena entering as a full-time performer opens up a lot of possibilities, including a possible title run in the WWE and becoming a champion. He is also expected to perform in the WWE's International shows, which will give the chance to fans outside of the US to watch him perform.
