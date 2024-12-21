The wrestling world has gone into a state of mourning as one of the most iconic figures in the wrestling world, Rey Misterio Sr. has tragically passed away at the age of 66. Miguel Angel Lopez Dias who was more commonly known as Rey Misterio's death was announced via a public statement on Facebook by one of his sons. He was also considered as one of the biggest legends of Lucha Libre.

Lucha Libre Legend Rey Misterio Passes Away

Rey Misterio Sr. gained a lot of his fame during his time doing pro wrestling in Mexico. He won several titles during his time wrestling in Mexico along with several organisations such as World Wrestling Association and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Lucha Libre AAA which is considered as the Mexican equal to the world famous WWE , released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) as they sent their prayers and condolences to the family of the wrestling legend.

"We regret the sensitive death of Miguel Angel Lopez Dias, known as Rey Mysterio Sr. We send our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and raise our prayers to heaven for his eternal rest," said the statement released by Lucha Libre AAA.

A Mentor To Rey Mysterio And Dominick Mysterio