Published 11:51 IST, December 21st 2024

Legend Of The Wrestling World Rey Misterio Passes Away

A legend of the world of wrestling, Rey Misterio Sr. passed away at the age of 66.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rey Misterio's Mark | Image: Representative Image (AI-Generated)

The wrestling world has gone into a state of mourning as one of the most iconic figures in the wrestling world, Rey Misterio Sr. has tragically passed away at the age of 66. Miguel Angel Lopez Dias who was more commonly known as Rey Misterio's death was announced via a public statement on Facebook by one of his sons. He was also considered as one of the biggest legends of Lucha Libre. 

Lucha Libre Legend Rey Misterio Passes Away 

Rey Misterio Sr. gained a lot of his fame during his time doing pro wrestling in Mexico. He won several titles during his time wrestling in Mexico along with several organisations such as World Wrestling Association and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. 

Lucha Libre AAA which is considered as the Mexican equal to the world famous WWE , released a statement on X (formerly Twitter) as they sent their prayers and condolences to the family of the wrestling legend. 

Read More: WWE SmackDown Results: Kevin Owens Continues To Wreak Havoc In WWE

Read More: Logan Paul Ends Retired Life On Just A Week! makes A Huge Announcement

"We regret the sensitive death of Miguel Angel Lopez Dias, known as Rey Mysterio Sr. We send our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and raise our prayers to heaven for his eternal rest," said the statement released by Lucha Libre AAA. 

A Mentor To Rey Mysterio And Dominick Mysterio 

Rey Misterio Sr. was uncle to WWE superstar and Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio and grand-uncle to Dominic Mysterio. Rey Mysterio's iconic wrestling style in the WWE is also based on a similar pattern as he too dons a colourful mask and has a knack for high flying moves.  

Updated 13:36 IST, December 21st 2024

WWE

