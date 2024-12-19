Logan Paul Ends Retired Life On Just A Week! Makes A Huge Announcement On His WWE In-Ring Return

Logan Paul hasn't appeared on WWE TV in a long time. Because of his ability to produce some excellent matches, he has been the poster boy in the WWE. In addition, he won the US Championship and performed admirably as a heel. However, the Maverick hasn't been spotted in a long time, which has people curious about whether he will make a comeback to WWE programming. The WWE star recently made the startling admission that, since he is now retired, he might not return to the wrestling promotion. But just a week after retiring, the YouTuber-turned-wrestler has made a huge announcement.

Logan Paul Makes Shocking Return In WWE Event, Makes Huge Ann

Logan Paul recently made a shocking return to a WWE event when CCO Triple H introduced The Maverick and the wrestler made his way through the crowd during the RAW on Netflix Kickoff Event in Stamford Connecticut. In a message to the WWE roster and viewers alike, he announced that he would be joining RAW on Netflix. Additionally, he made fun of GUNTHER, the Red Brand's leading champion, and made a suggestion that he might be vying for the WWE World Championship.

"Here's the message to the entire WWE roster, everyone watching back there, everyone watching at home, because I know you're watching. If you have something that I want, I'm going to take it. I'm not asking permission. I am going to take it from you. You are looking at the future WWE World Champion and his name is Logan Paul," the former WWE United States Champion said during the RAW on Netflix kickoff show.

Where Has Logan Paul Been Lately?