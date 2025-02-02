WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Updates: Charlotte Flair registers Dream Return, Former Champions Is Going To WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair after winning the women's Royal Rumble 2025 | Image: Screengrab/SonyLIV

WWE's Road to WrestleMania begins as Royal Rumble approaches. The PLE features thirty superstars as they look to eliminate each other by throwing them out of the ring. The last man standing gets a straight ticket to the main event of WWE's biggest PLE, WrestleMania. The 2025 Royal Rumble will have both the men's and the women's rumble.

The 2025 Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated WWE events as superstar John Cena's farewell tour will begin from the PLE. John Cena announced his decision recently to be a part of the Royal Rumble and will be looking to headline WrestleMania. The PLE will also feature other massive superstars such as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and more.