  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • WWE News /
  • WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Updates: Charlotte Flair registers Dream Return, Former Champions Is Going To WrestleMania
LIVE-BLOG

Published 05:13 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Updates: Charlotte Flair registers Dream Return, Former Champions Is Going To WrestleMania

Catch all of the live updates from WWE's premium live event Royal Rumble only at republicworld.com.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Charlotte Flair after winning the women's Royal Rumble 2025 | Image: Screengrab/SonyLIV

WWE's Road to WrestleMania begins as Royal Rumble approaches. The PLE features thirty superstars as they look to eliminate each other by throwing them out of the ring. The last man standing gets a straight ticket to the main event of WWE's biggest PLE, WrestleMania. The 2025 Royal Rumble will have both the men's and the women's rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Flair is WrestleMania
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nia Jax eliminated
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Twin Elimination

Live Blog

The 2025 Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated WWE events as superstar John Cena's farewell tour will begin from the PLE. John Cena announced his decision recently to be a part of the Royal Rumble and will be looking to headline WrestleMania. The PLE will also feature other massive superstars such as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and more. 

  • Listen to this article
05:55 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Flair is WrestleMania

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: What a return by a 14-time Champions, Charlotte Flair is going to WrestleMania

05:54 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nia Jax eliminated

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Flair has eliminated Nia Jax, we are down to two

05:53 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Twin Elimination

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nikki Bella and Bailey have been eliminated

05:52 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Another elimination

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Perez elimiates Giulia, we are just down to five women now

05:51 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nia Jax runs riot

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nia Jax eliminates Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan and Naomi

05:49 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: 11 vs 1 in the squared circle

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The entire roster has ganged up against Nia Jax, but they fail to eliminate her

06:02 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The Bella Army Erupts

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nikki Bella has returned, for the first time in three long years

05:47 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Stratus eliminated

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nia Jax has eliminated the Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus

05:46 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: NXT vs Main Roster

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The young superstars from the NXT division are going head-head to-head with the likes of Charlotte, Bailey and Stratus

05:44 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 29

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates:  The enforcer is here, Nia Jax is in the women's rumble

05:43 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Perfectly balanced so far

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: 14 women are inside the squared circle and 14 of them have been eliminated

05:42 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 28

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The current NXT champions, Giulia enters the women's Royal Rumble

05:40 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Flair wreaks havoc

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Charlotte Flair, 14-time World Champion unleashes herself, eliminates Michin

05:38 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Back-to-back eliminations

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Alexa Bliss and Natalya, both have been eliminated from the rumble

06:03 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 27

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Indianapolis erupts, Charlotte Flair is back. The queen comes out to a huge reception in Indianapolis.

05:36 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 26

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Morgan will finally have some aid in Raquel Rodriguez who enters the rumble

06:03 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 25

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has entered in the women's rumble. That is some ‘Stratisfaction’ for the Indianapolis crowd.
 

05:32 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 24

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Stephanie Vaquer enters the rumble and is eyeing the Main Event spot

05:29 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 23

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Candice Lerae enters the Rumble for the fifth time in her career

05:27 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 22

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Zelina Vega, newest member of WWE Smackdown is in the ring with some very big names who are fighting to main event WrestleMania

05:26 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Bliss vs Bailey

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Bliss has unloaded herself on Bailey as soon as she has returned

05:25 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Alexa Bliss in the house

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The crowd erupts and welcome Alexa Bliss back. This is something that nobody saw coming

05:22 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 20

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Michin enters the ring for the ongoing women's rumble

05:21 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Parker Eliminated

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Grace has walked in and has stamped her authority on the match, has eliminated Parker

05:21 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entry number 19

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Jordynne Grace enters the rumble and is greeted with a big applause

05:20 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entry 18

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Natalya who has been a part of every women's rumble, enters the ring

05:18 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Another Eliminatiom

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Riven couldn't help Chelsea's cause who is now eliminated from the Rumble

05:17 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Piper Niven enters

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Niven enters to reunite with her tag team partner Chelsea

05:15 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entry number 16

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: NXT superstar Jaida Parker has entered the Royal Rumble

05:14 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Stark-Deville Eliminated

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville, both have been eliminated

05:35 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: First elimination of the night

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: B-Fab is eliminated by Chelsea Green. First elimination of the match

05:31 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 4

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: First ever Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyries enters the Rumble

05:17 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Perez Enters The Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Roxanne Perez enters at #3!

05:28 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 2

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Member of the Judgement Day, Liv Morgan has entered the Royal Rumble

06:03 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Iyo Sky starts proceedings

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Iyo Sky is entrant number 1 to enter the Royal Rumble

05:31 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The Rumble is underway

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The women's Rumble is just starting to heat up with IYO Sky, Naomi all inside the squared circle battling it out to main event WrestleMania

Updated 06:04 IST, February 2nd 2025

