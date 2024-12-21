WWE SmackDown Results: Kevin Owens Continues To Wreak Havoc In The WWE Universe

The latest edition of Friday Night Smackdown aired directly from XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The latest SmackDown episode was the one following WWE 's PLE Saturday Night's Main Event. The show featured some of the biggest stars in the company such as Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline, Kevin Owens, Andrade, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Naomi and several others. The latest episode of Smackdown was an action packed show.