Published 09:37 IST, December 21st 2024

WWE SmackDown Results: Kevin Owens Continues To Wreak Havoc In The WWE Universe

Here are all of the results from the latest episode of WWE Smackdown from XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline | Image: WWE

The latest edition of Friday Night Smackdown aired directly from XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The latest SmackDown episode was the one following WWE 's PLE Saturday Night's Main Event. The show featured some of the biggest stars in the company such as Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline, Kevin Owens, Andrade, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Naomi and several others. The latest episode of Smackdown was an action packed show. 

WWE Smackdown Results 

  • LA Knight, Andrade & Apollo Crews vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga: The New Bloodline of Solo Sikoa defeated LA Knight, Andrade and Apollo Crews in their tag team match.  
  • Braun Strowman vs Carmelo Hayes: Carmelo Hayes defeated Braun Strowman via count out to win the match.
  • Johnny Gargano vs. Alex Shelley: Johnny Gargano defeated Alex Shelly in their one on one match. 
  •  Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae (Tag-Team Championship Match): Bianca Belair and Naomi retained their tag team championships as they defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. 

WWE Smackdown Highlights From The Night 

  • The night got off to an explosive start as Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa's Bloodline got into an altercation. Following this, Jey Uso attacked Drew McIntyre. During the commotion, LA Knight, Andrade and Apollo Crews made their way to the ring and attacked Solo Sikoa's men. 
  • Kevin Owens sends a message to WWE after his brutal attack on Cody Rhodes at WWE's PLE. He issues a warning to the WWE Universe saying that whatever happens next is on the fans. 
  • Braun Strowman appeared on the Grayson Waller Effect where they were joined by Carmelo Hayes. Things went south as Strowman started throwing things at Carmelo Hayes. 
  • Carmelo Hayes attacks Brawn Strowman backstage with a steel chair. After he attack he runs away as Strowman gets up again and starts searching for Hayes.  

Read More: Logan Paul Ends Retired Life On Just A Week! makes A Huge Announcement

Read More: Huge Free Agent Wrestler Teased For WWE RAW Debut On Netflix

Updated 13:41 IST, December 21st 2024

